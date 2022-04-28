Chiefs Bats Quiet in 6-2 Loss to Wisconsin

April 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs had their seven-game home-winning streak snapped Thursday, as they fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a final score of 6-2. The loss stopped their longest home winning streak since 2018, when Peoria had two separate seven-game winning streaks.

Peoria starter Dionys Rodriguez was on his game through three innings. The right-hander worked around a trio of hits and kept the game scoreless. In the fourth, Rodriguez was tagged with his lone blemish when Wes Clarke hit a line drive homer to make it 1-0 Wisconsin. Rodriguez went on to bounce back and record his first quality start of the season. The right-hander allowed just one run over six innings of work while striking out eight, a season high.

Wisconsin broke the game open against the Peoria bullpen. The Timber Rattlers sent 10 men to the plate in their half of the seventh. A two-run homer from Antonio Pinero and a two-run single from Clarke were the big blows in an inning that resulted in five Timber Rattlers runs.

The Chiefs did scratch a pair late, but the rally fizzled out. Francisco collected an RBI single in the seventh to make it 6-1. In the ninth, an infield single from Mack Chambers plated another run to push the score to 6-2. Later in the inning, the Chiefs got the tying-run to the on deck circle but were unable to get pinch hitter Aaron Antonini to the plate.

The series picks up tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Peoria hurler Austin Love will be opposed by Antoine Kelly.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.