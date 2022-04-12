Chiefs Bats Go Silent as Loons Blast Way to Series-Opening Win
April 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - The Chiefs looked for their first home-opening win since 2017 on Tuesday, but Great Lakes wound up swinging their way to a series-opening victory, thumping the Chiefs by a final score of 15-2.
Great Lakes got off to a fast start and did not look back, scoring in five consecutive frames to begin the ballgame and in six of their nine trips to the dish. The big blow came in the second inning, when Jonny DeLuca connected on a grand slam, his fourth home run of the season, to give Great Lakes a 5-0 cushion.
The Chiefs did get a run back in the bottom of the second inning, thanks to a Thomas Francisco RBI single. Francisco collected his second RBI in as many games and kept the Chiefs around, 5-1.
From there, the rout was on for Great Lakes. The Loons led 14-1 entering the fifth and the bullpen kept the Chiefs bats quiet for nearly the remainder of the contest. Mike Antico collected his first hit and first RBI in the bottom of the ninth.
Peoria will look to rebound tomorrow in game two of the series against the Loons. Left-hander Nathanael Heredia, who made his season debut on Saturday, will take the ball for the Chiefs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
