Chiefs Announce Trick Or Treat with Homer

October 4, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced that fans 12 and under can win the opportunity to trick or treat with Homer on Halloween again this year.

Families interested in having Homer join them for in-neighborhood trick-or-treating on Halloween should email their information to homer@chiefsnet.com before Monday, October 22. Please include your name, address, phone number and ages of the children.

The Chiefs staff will randomly choose a winner from all valid entrants. All valid contestants must 12 years old or younger and must be within a 20-mile radius of Peoria.

Appearance time of Homer trick-or-treating will be for one (1) hour from 5:30 - 6:30. p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. In previous years Homer has joined families in Bartonville, Dunlap, Germantown Hills, Pekin, Morton, Chillicothe and Peoria for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 4, 2018

Chiefs Announce Trick Or Treat with Homer - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.