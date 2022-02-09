Chiefs Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals, announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

Patrick Anderson will serve as the 25th manager in franchise history. Anderson, 49, joins the Cardinals organization in 2022, after previously working within the Nationals organization. He managed seven seasons in the Nationals farm system, six of them coming at the helm of the Hagerstown Suns. In 2013, he led the GCL Nationals to a 49-9 record, posting an .845 winning percentage. Over the course of his managerial tenure, he has accumulated 477 career victories.

Anderson is no stranger to Dozer Park. He spent time with the Kansas City Royals organization from 2001-2008 and made multiple trips to Peoria with the Burlington Bees, where he was the hitting coach from 2002-2006. Anderson also coached at the collegiate level, spanning three seasons at Hofstra University.

Edwin Moreno will join the Chiefs as pitching coach in 2022. The 2022 campaign will mark his third year in the Cardinals system after spending 2019 with the New York Yankees. Moreno, 41, played 11 professional seasons from 2000-2010. He made his Major League debut on April 7, 2009, with the San Diego Padres. He recorded 19 career appearances with San Diego and picked up his first career win on April 24 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Willi Martin is the hitting coach for 2022. Martin started his collegiate baseball career as a pitcher at Liberty University. After three seasons with the Flames, he transferred to Southeastern University (FL), where he was a position player. In 58 games, he hit .370 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI's, en route to being named an NAIA All-American in 2015. Martin, 30, returns to the Cardinals organization after serving as an assistant coach/scout in 2020. He most recently was the Director of Player Development for the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

Paden Eveland will serve as the athletic trainer for the Chiefs. Eveland joined the Cardinals organization in May of 2019 and worked at the Extended Spring Training level in 2021. Eveland is no stranger to the state of Illinois. He attended Charleston High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2016.

Ryan Duffy is another newcomer to the Cardinals organization in 2022. He will serve as the strength and conditioning coach. The 2022 season will mark his first year within a professional sports organization, after most recently serving as Athletic Republic's Director of Sports Performance.

The Chiefs will kick off the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, at Wisconsin. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12, against the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Season ticket packages remain on sale. Individual tickets will be available to the general public March 11.

