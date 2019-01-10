Chiefs Announce 2019 Bobblehead Series

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced their first set of promotions for the 2019 season with six Bobblehead giveaways highlighting the 2019 promo schedule. Former Chiefs Nolan Gorman, Jordan Hicks, Albert Pujols and Javy Baez lead the way with a bobblehead of Recyclops from the popular TV show The Office and a mystery bobblehead rounding out the set.

As announced earlier this week on the Chiefs social media platforms, the first bobblehead of the season will be 2018 Chiefs third baseman Nolan Gorman on Friday, May 17 with postgame Fireworks. Gorman was the Cardinals first round pick in 2018 and the teenager joined the Chiefs in August and blasted six home runs in 25 regular season games. The bobblehead, which features Gorman at the plate in a home Chiefs uniform, is believed to be his first professional bobblehead.

The second bobblehead features 2017 Chiefs pitcher Jordan Hicks, who made his MLB debut in 2018, and will be given away to the first 1000 fans 13 and over on Saturday, June 8. Hicks went 8-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 14 starts for the Chiefs in 2017 before finishing that season in the Arizona Fall League. In 2018 he made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals going 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 73 appearances, notching six saves and striking out 70 batters in 77 2/3 innings. Hicks, who had 15 of the fastest 20 pitches thrown in MLB in 2018, is featured on the bobblehead with fire coming off the baseball as he pitches in a home Chiefs uniform.

The third bobblehead features Chiefs legend Albert Pujols in a tribute to his 3000th Major League hit, accomplished last season. This bobblehead will be given away to the first 1000 fans 13 and over on Saturday, June 29. Pujols was the Midwest League MVP and Prospect of the Year in 2000 when he hit .324 with 17 homers and 84 RBI in 109 games as a Chiefs third baseman. On May 4, 2018 he became the 32nd player in MLB history to collect 3000 career hits and he enters 2019 with 3082 hits, 633 home runs, 1982 RBI, 1773 runs scored and 639 doubles to go with a .302 average. The bobblehead features Pujols in a red Chiefs jersey and the #21 he wore in 2000. June 29 will also be Hispanic Heritage Night and the base of the bobblehead refers to Pujols as Señor 3000.

The fourth bobblehead was created with help of fans in social media polls this offseason and will feature the character Recyclops from the hit TV show The Office. The bobblehead will be given away to the first 1000 fans 13 and over on Thursday, July 11 as part of Sitcom Night. The bobble features character Dwight Schrute in his full Recyclops costume from the episode titled "Shareholder Meeting" in the show's sixth season.

The fifth bobblehead features 2012 Chiefs shortstop and slugger Javy Baez and will be given away to the first 1000 fans 13 and over on Saturday, July 27. Baez played in 57 games for the Chiefs in 2012 batting .333 with 12 homers and 33 RBI. In 2018 he blasted 34 home runs and drove in 111 runs while batting .290 to finish second in the NL MVP race and he was a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove at second base. The bobblehead features Baez with his no-look tag of Nelson Cruz and simultaneously pointing to former Chiefs catcher Yadier Molina who made the throw in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

There will also be a sixth, yet to be announced bobblehead, also in the works with an expected August date. All bobblehead giveaways are for the first 1000 fans 13 and over. The policy introduced last season will again be in use in 2019 where the first 1000 fans get a voucher for a bobblehead and they can claim their giveaway at the end of the sixth inning.

Season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. The 2019 season kicks off April 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with the home opener against the Beloit Snappers set for Saturday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. More promotions will be announced in the coming weeks and fans can follow the Chiefs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest information.

