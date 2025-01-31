Chicoutimi Gets Payback Against Mooseheads

January 31, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It wasn't a pretty night for the Halifax Mooseheads in Chicoutimi on Friday as the Sagueneens blasted the Herd 8-3 at the Georges Vezina Centre. The home team got their revenge on the Moose in a big way after the Sags fell 5-1 in an upset loss to Halifax at Scotiabank Centre one week earlier.

Halifax actually got off to a great start when Quinn Kennedy scored on the very first shot of the game just 1:19 into the contest with his 18th tally of the season and 17th point in 16th game with the Mooseheads. Chicoutimi pulled even a couple of minutes later and Antoine Fontaine put Halifax in front for the second time when he finished off a nice passing play with Liam Kilfoil and Caylen Blake.

Chicoutimi exploded for three more goals in the opening period for a 4-2 advantage through 20 minutes. Liam Kilfoil briefly gave the Moose a glimmer of hope when he made it a 4-3 game when he scored on a two-man advantage just a couple of minutes into the middle stanza but it was all downhill the rest of the way in a one-sided battle. The Sags piled on three more goals for a 7-3 lead to chase starting goalie Nick Cirka after he allowed seven goals on 29 shots. Jacob Steinman played the final 23:33 of the game and allowed one goal in the third period while making a total of 19 saves in relief.

Christophe Berthelot scored twice for Chicoutimi while Korney Korneyev had one goal and two assists and was a team best +4. Other goal scorers for the Sagueneens were Alex Huang, Alonso Gosselin, Jonathan Prud'homme, Nathan Lecompte and Emile Guite.

Players to earn assists for the Mooseheads included Shawn Carrier, Liam Kilfoil, Brady Schultz, Caylen Blake and Nick Cirka.

Halifax will finish their three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon at 5pm Atlantic in Quebec City versus the Remparts. The next home game at Scotiabank Centre is set for Friday, February 7th at 7pm against Blainville-Boisbriand while Halifax will host Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night against Acadie-Bathurst on Saturday, February 8th at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

