Chicago's Teemu Pulkkinen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

April 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Teemu Pulkkinen has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Apr. 15, 2018.

Pulkkinen scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games last week as the Wolves wrapped up their second consecutive Central Division title.

On Tuesday evening, Pulkkinen scored a third-period goal and Chicago went on to a 4-3 shootout win at Milwaukee. On Friday, he scored twice before assisting on the game-winning goal in the Wolves' 6-4 victory at Rockford, and followed that up with another two-goal performance as Chicago swept the home-and-home with a 5-4 decision over the IceHogs. Finally, Pulkkinen picked up an assist in Sunday's regular-season finale vs. Manitoba to extend his scoring streak to 11 games.

Pulkkinen completed his fifth North American season with 29 goals and 36 assists for a team-leading 65 points in 75 games for the Wolves, tying for fifth in the overall AHL scoring race. The 26-year-old native of Vantaa, Finland, has totaled 112 goals and 110 assists for 222 points in 241 career regular-season AHL games, in addition to 22 goals and 12 assists for 34 points in 40 postseason contests. A member of Grand Rapids' 2013 Calder Cup championship team, Pulkkinen was a fourth-round pick by Detroit in the 2010 NHL Draft and has collected 13 goals and nine assists in 83 NHL games with Detroit, Minnesota and Arizona. He was selected by Vegas from the Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Pulkkinen will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Wolves home game.

