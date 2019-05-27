Chicago Wolves Win Robert W. Clarke Trophy as AHL's Western Conference Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Chicago Wolves have won the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as the American Hockey League's Western Conference champions for 2018-19, claiming the title with a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on Monday night.

The Wolves are heading to the Calder Cup Finals for the fourth time in franchise history. They will take on the Eastern Conference champion Charlotte Checkers in the best-of-seven Finals beginning Saturday evening.

Guided by head coach Rocky Thompson, the Wolves - the top development affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights - won the AHL's Central Division with a record of 44-22-6-4 (98 points, .645) before defeating the Grand Rapids Griffins (3-2) in the division semifinals, the Iowa Wild (4-2) in the division finals and the Gulls (4-2) in the conference finals. The Wolves won the Calder Cup in 2001-02 and 2007-08 and were finalists in 2004-05.

Established in 1990, the AHL's Western Conference championship trophy honors the late Robert W. Clarke. Mr. Clarke served as the Chairman of the AHL's Board of Governors from 1967-94, and in 1956 he played an instrumental role in the formation of the Rochester Americans, one of the most successful franchises in AHL history.

2019 Calder Cup Finals (best-of-7)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. C1-Chicago Wolves

Game 1 - Sat., June 1 - Chicago at Charlotte, 6:00

Game 2 - Sun., June 2 - Chicago at Charlotte, 6:00

Game 3 - Wed., June 5 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8:00

Game 4 - Thu., June 6 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 8 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 6 - Thu., June 13 - Chicago at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 7 - Fri., June 14 - Chicago at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

