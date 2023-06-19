Chicago Wolves Welcome Back Forwards Melnick, Sucese

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that the team has signed forwards Josh Melnick and Nathan Sucese to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Melnick, 27, will be returning for his second season with the Wolves after recording 16 goals and 19 assists in 71 games during the '22-23 campaign. Previously, the Annandale, New Jersey, native had 24 goals and 29 assists in 160 games across four seasons with the Texas Stars. In 231 career AHL games, Melnick has 40 goals and 48 assists.

The 26-year-old Sucese will also return to the Wolves for a second season. The Fairport, New York, native had 11 goals-two of them shorthanded-and 12 assists in 69 games with Chicago in '22-23. In 148 career AHL games with the Wolves, Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners, Sucese has 21 goals and 23 assists.

The Wolves, who will play as an independent AHL team during the 2023-24 season, now have eight players under contract:

Forwards

Cory Conacher, Connor McClennon, Timothy Doherty, Hank Crone, Josh Melnick, Nathan Sucese

Defensemen

Alex Green, Matt Donovan

The Wolves' 2023-24 home opener is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena. The remainder of the regular-season schedule will be announced next month.

