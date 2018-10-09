Chicago Wolves to Appear Four Times on NHL Network

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four Chicago Wolves home games will be broadcast on the NHL Network this season as part of a 15-game American Hockey League slate on the network. The package includes full coverage of the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge and All-Star Skills Competition.

The first Wolves game on NHL Network will be at 3 p.m. Sunday when head coach Rocky Thompson's squad hosts the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena. NHL Network also will broadcast the Nov. 25 game against the Rockford IceHogs, the Jan. 20 game against Milwaukee and the Feb. 17 visit from the Iowa Wild.

Each broadcast will carry the Wolves' production conducted by executive producer Ron Storto and voiced by play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner.

"As the home to the top prospects for all 31 National Hockey League teams, we are excited to be teaming with NHL Network to showcase the excitement, skill and energy of American Hockey League action to our fans across the United States," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Wolves host their 25th anniversary season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The first 2,500 fans receive a Wolves Schedule Cling, presented of Lyft, while everyone gets free parking at Allstate Arena all season long courtesy of your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.