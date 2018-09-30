Chicago Wolves Reduce Roster to 22 Players Ahead of Friday's Opener

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that 18 players have been released from their professional tryout contracts (PTO) and one has been reassigned as training camp comes to a close.

Forwards Bo Brauer, Greg Chase, Thomas Ebbing, Garret Ladd, Will Merchant, Aidan Muir, Jimmy Mullin, Garret Ross, Justin Taylor and Joseph Widmar, defensemen Jason Binkley, Ben Danford, Jeff King, Ryan Obuchowski, Derek Sheppard and Cody Sol and goaltenders Lukas Hafner and Kyle Hayton have been released. Many will move to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets along with goaltender Zach Fucale, who has been reassigned to Fort Wayne.

These transactions leave the Wolves with 12 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders as head coach Rocky Thompson's team prepares for the 2018-19 opener on Friday, Oct. 5, at Colorado. The roster features 14 players who helped the Wolves capture the American Hockey League's Central Division last season: forwards Reid Duke, Tomas Hyka, Keegan Kolesar, Stefan Matteau, Brandon Pirri, T.J. Tynan, Ryan Wagner and Tyler Wong, defenseman Nic Hague, Zac Leslie, Kevin Lough and Griffin Reinhart and goaltenders Oscar Dansk and Max Lagace.

The Wolves play two games against the Colorado Eagles -- the AHL's new team -- before hosting their 25th home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. As part of the silver anniversary celebration, everyone receives free parking for every home game courtesy of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

