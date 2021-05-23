Chicago Takes Series with Win over Goldeyes

JACKSON, TN - The Chicago Dogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (2-4) by a score of 11-3 at The Ballpark at Jackson Sunday afternoon.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Michael Crouse came home on a Danny Mars ground out.

The Goldeyes responded in their half of the inning when Raul Navarro hit a two-run single to right-centre field scoring Jay Gonzalez and Kevin Lachance. giving Winnipeg a 2-1 lead.

Winnipeg would increase the margin to 3-1 in the second inning when Max Murphy crossed the plate on a Francisco Ruiz ground out.

Chicago took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. First, they evened the score at 3-3 when Mars doubled off the wall in left-centre field scoring Cosimo Cannella and Crouse. The Dogs went ahead when Mars scored on a K.C. Hobson single to make it 4-3 before Hobson was himself cashed in on a Ryan Lidge single that gave the visitors a two-run cushion.

The Dogs added three more runs in the sixth frame when Brennan Metzger and Mars drew bases-loaded walks before Crouse scored on a Hobson sacrifice fly to give Chicago an 8-3 advantage.

Grant Kay would hit a three-run home run to left-centre field in the top of the ninth inning to stretch the Dogs' lead to 11-3 and round out the scoring.

Connor Grey (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings to earn the victory for Chicago. Eduard Reyes (1-1) was charged with the loss, giving up eight runs on eight hits in five innings of work.

Winnipeg is off Monday before traveling to Franklin, Wisconsin where they will open a nine-game road trip against the Milwaukee Milkmen Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Neither team has announced their pitching rotation for the three-game series. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/U.S. border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

