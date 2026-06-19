Chicago Stars FC Names Kate Cohen Interim Technical Consultant

Published on June 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that Kate Cohen will join the club as interim Technical Consultant. Cohen brings almost a decade of experience in scouting and analytics to the Stars.

"We're eager to add Kate's vast knowledge and analytical experience to our Sporting staff during this crucial point in the season," said Chicago Stars FC President Karen Leetzow. "Kate has made significant contributions at every stage of her career through her expertise in scouting and talent identification, and we look forward to the impact she will make on our club and roster as we head into the second half of the NWSL season."

"I'm excited and grateful to be entrusted to support the Stars during this crucial summer period as the club looks towards the second half of the season and new sporting leadership," said Cohen.

Cohen's national team career began working for Football Australia for six years, where she was deeply involved in scouting and analysis for the Young Matildas, the Australian Women's National Team and Men's National Team. During her time in Australia, Cohen was recognized as one of 'the 50 Most Influential Women in Australian Sport.'

Cohen then made the jump to the United States, where she served as a U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) Opposition Analyst before being promoted to be the USWNT's Lead Analyst.

Most recently, Cohen joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as Head of Scouting and Analytics for the Kansas City Current, helping the club to a historic season in which they won the 2025 NWSL Shield with 21 points clear of the runner-up.

With the Chicago Stars, Cohen will advise the club's sporting staff on player recruitment and provide technical input on roster construction during the international transfer window while the club continues its search to fill the General Manager vacancy. The Stars have retained Bloom Sports, a leading sports advisory firm, to assist in the search.

The Chicago Stars return to action following the midseason break on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. as they take on Utah Royals at Martin Stadium in Evanston, IL. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







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