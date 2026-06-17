Chicago Stars FC and Assistant Coach Mariana Cabral Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that the club and assistant coach Mariana Cabral mutually agreed to part ways so she can pursue other opportunities as she returns to Europe. Cabral joined the Stars ahead of the 2026 season.

"We're grateful for Mariana's contributions to the club over the past several months.

Championing the development of women in our field is core to our DNA and we are supportive of her pursuing new opportunities closer to home," said Chicago Stars FC president Karen Leetzow. "Our search for a new assistant coach will begin immediately to bring in a candidate who is committed to the long-term vision of our organization, and we look forward to returning from the midseason break focused and prepared to compete."

"I'd like to thank the Chicago Stars and especially head coach Martin Sjögren for their support during this transition," said Cabral. "The club has been steadfast in its commitment to empowering my development and facilitating my pursuit of the UEFA Pro License. I'm grateful for my time in Chicago and wish the club the best moving forward."

Cabral joined the Stars from Utah Royals FC, where she served as an assistant coach for the 2025 NWSL season. She was previously the head coach at Sporting Clube de Portugal in her native country, where she started her coaching career in 2021. Cabral played professionally in Portugal and was a professional journalist prior to pursuing coaching.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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