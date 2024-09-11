Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2024
September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dominant performance tonight from start to finish for the Washington Mystics as they pick up the 89-58 victory over the Chicago Sky
Aaliyah Edwards led the charge with 15 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK
