Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







Dominant performance tonight from start to finish for the Washington Mystics as they pick up the 89-58 victory over the Chicago Sky

Aaliyah Edwards led the charge with 15 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.