Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm took charge in the 2nd half to come out with the 84-71 win over the Chicago Sky

Nneka Ogwumike went off for 24 PTS & 13 REB, while Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith added in 20 PTS and 15 PTS respectively!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.