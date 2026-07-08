Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2026
Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Chicago Sky get the road win by defeating the Mercury 77-66
Sydney Taylor: 16 PTS | 3 3PM | 54.4 FG% Natasha Cloud: 11 PTS | 6 AST | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 3 STL
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