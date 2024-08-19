Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 18, 2024
August 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury outlast the Chicago Sky 86-68 to pick up the dub at home
Diana Taurasi led the way for the Mercury dropping 23 PTS & 5 AST on 6-13 FG!
