Sports stats



Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 18, 2024

August 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video


The Phoenix Mercury outlast the Chicago Sky 86-68 to pick up the dub at home

Diana Taurasi led the way for the Mercury dropping 23 PTS & 5 AST on 6-13 FG!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central