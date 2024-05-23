Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season in a 90-81 dub!

Marina Mabrey led the way for the Sky with 21 PTS, 6 REB, & 7 AST. Angel Reese added 13 PTS & 9 REB.

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.