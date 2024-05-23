Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2024
May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season in a 90-81 dub!
Marina Mabrey led the way for the Sky with 21 PTS, 6 REB, & 7 AST. Angel Reese added 13 PTS & 9 REB.
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2024
- Sun Pull Out Overtime Victory Over Lynx, 83-82 - Connecticut Sun
- May 23 - Minnesota at Connecticut Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Downed by Sky, 90-81 - New York Liberty
- Sky Finish Road Trip at 2-1, Hand Liberty First Loss of Season in 90-81 Win - Chicago Sky
- Aces Welcome Fever, Caitlin Clark to Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday - Las Vegas Aces
- Behind Record-Setting Crowd, Storm Edges Fever, 85-83 - Seattle Storm
- Fever Come up Just Short against Seattle to Start West Coast Road Trip - Indiana Fever
- WNBA Expands to Canada with Toronto Selected as the League's 14th Team - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Finish Road Trip at 2-1, Hand Liberty First Loss of Season in 90-81 Win
- Chicago Sky Unveil 2024 Theme Nights and Promotional Giveaways
- Teresa Weatherspoon Earns First Career WNBA Head Coaching Victory in 83-74 Win Over Dallas
- Five Players Make Sky Debuts as Chicago Falls 79-87 in Opener to Dallas
- Chicago Sky Announce 2024 Local Broadcast Schedule