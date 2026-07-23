Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The New York Liberty overcame a 12-PT deficit in the 4Q to defeat the Sky 95-94

Sabrina Ionescu: 29 PTS (13 in the 4Q) | 5 3PM | 4 REB | 4 AST Breanna Stewart: 20 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS | 2 3PM Jonquel Jones: 14 PTS | 10 REB | 2 BLKS | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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