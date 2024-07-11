Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2024
July 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The New York Liberty trailed by as many as 13 points against the Chicago Sky, but turned it up in the second half to come away with the 91-76 dub.
Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2024
- Storm Reveals Its 2024 Honorees for Believe in Women Night Presented by Symetra - Seattle Storm
- Aces Remain on Road with Friday Visit to Atlanta on ION - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Snap Four-Game Skid with 83-72 Win over Wings
- Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double
- Sky Fall to Mystics on the Road, 81-83
- Raising Cane's Furthers Its Commitment to Women's Sports by Partnering with the Chicago Sky for the Brand's First WNBA Sponsorship
- Postgame Notes: Sky Lose 80-89 to Dream, Cardoso Records First Career Start