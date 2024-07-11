Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2024

July 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty trailed by as many as 13 points against the Chicago Sky, but turned it up in the second half to come away with the 91-76 dub.

Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL.

