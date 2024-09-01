Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2024
September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
In a close battle throughout all 4Qs, the Minnesota Lynx secures the WIN over Chicago, 79-74
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
