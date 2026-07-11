Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2026
Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
FINAL IN LOS ANGELES
The Sparks defeat the Sky, 102-87, behind Nneka Ogwumike's dominant double-double!
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Nneka Ogwumike: 25 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST (Became just the third player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career field goals made.) ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Rae Burrell: 17 PTS | 4 AST | 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Dearica Hamby: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 3 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Ariel Atkins: 17 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Erica Wheeler: 15 PTS | 8 AST | 3 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026
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- Sky Lose to Sparks in Third Game of Road Trip, 102-87 - Chicago Sky
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