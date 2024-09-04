Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







Lead by another outrageous performance from A'ja Wilson, the @LVAces dominated the Sky 90-71 to secure the WIN

A'One continues her legendary campaign, dropping a jaw-dropping stat line:

30 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

