Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024
September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
Lead by another outrageous performance from A'ja Wilson, the @LVAces dominated the Sky 90-71 to secure the WIN
A'One continues her legendary campaign, dropping a jaw-dropping stat line:
30 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024
- Fever Begin Six-Game Homestand on Wednesday against Sparks - Indiana Fever
- Double-Doubles from Gray, Wilson Help Aces Top Sky 90-71 - Las Vegas Aces
- Dream Fall to Mercury - Atlanta Dream
- Storm Eclipses Sun 71-64 to Earn Key Road Win - Seattle Storm
- Wings Rally Late But Come Up Short Against Mystics, 90-86 - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot - Indiana Fever
- Mercury Clinches 2024 WNBA Playoff Berth - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Snap Four-Game Skid with 83-72 Win over Wings
- Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double
- Sky Fall to Mystics on the Road, 81-83
- Raising Cane's Furthers Its Commitment to Women's Sports by Partnering with the Chicago Sky for the Brand's First WNBA Sponsorship
- Postgame Notes: Sky Lose 80-89 to Dream, Cardoso Records First Career Start