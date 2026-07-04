Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2026

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Aces defeat the Sky 98-90 and come away with the overtime dub

NaLyssa Smith led the way with 29 PTS & 8 REB on 78.6 FG%. Chelsea Gray came up clutch in the final minutes of the game and contributed 18 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB & 2 STL!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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