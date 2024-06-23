Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2024

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever competed in another absolute thriller that came down to the wire, but ultimately the Sky prevailed 88-87. #7 overall pick Angel Reese had a career afternoon boasting a career-high 25 PTS, 16 REB.

