Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2026

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







What. A. Game.

The Indiana Fever defeat the Sky 114-106, in an OT battle!

Aliyah Boston: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST Caitlin Clark: 32 PTS, 7 REB 10 AST

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | @coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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