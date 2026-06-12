Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2026
Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
What. A. Game.
The Indiana Fever defeat the Sky 114-106, in an OT battle!
Aliyah Boston: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST Caitlin Clark: 32 PTS, 7 REB 10 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | @coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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