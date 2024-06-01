Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 1, 2024

June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever secure their first home win of the season with a 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky

NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with 17 PTS (58.3 FG%) & 9 REB, while Kelsey Mitchell pitched in 18 PTS!

