Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: 4Q FINISH: June 1, 2024
June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever battled it out in the 4Q, with the Fever ultimately securing the 71-70 win!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
