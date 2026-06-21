Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2026
Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A COMEBACK FOR THE DALLAS WINGS AT HOME
The Wings entered the 4Q down 71-57, then exploded for 36 PTS in the final period. Led by Jessica Shepard and Paige Bueckers, the Wings outscored the Sky 36-21. Their efforts secured the dub over the Sky, 93-92!
Shepard: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST Bueckers: 19 PTS | 8 AST | 7 REB | 2 STL
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