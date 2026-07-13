Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2026

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The @WNBADallasWings defeat the Sky, 96-91.

- Paige Bueckers: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST - Jessica Shepard: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST - Arike Ogunbowale: 17 PTS

The Wings improve to 16-8, marking their best start through 24 games since moving to Dallas in 2016!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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