Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2026
Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The @WNBADallasWings defeat the Sky, 96-91.
- Paige Bueckers: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST - Jessica Shepard: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST - Arike Ogunbowale: 17 PTS
The Wings improve to 16-8, marking their best start through 24 games since moving to Dallas in 2016!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026
- Sky Fall Short 96-91 against Wings to Conclude Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Wings Blow past Chicago in the Fourth - Dallas Wings
- Liberty Rally Falls Short in Montreal - New York Liberty
- Alanna Smith Injury Update - Dallas Wings
- Sparks Agree to Part Ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley - Los Angeles Sparks
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