Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun secure the #3 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google with their 87-54 win over the Chicago Sky

The Sun saw SIX players in double-figures in the win, with DiJonai Carrington putting up a career-high 12 REB!

