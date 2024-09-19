Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024
September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun secure the #3 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google with their 87-54 win over the Chicago Sky
The Sun saw SIX players in double-figures in the win, with DiJonai Carrington putting up a career-high 12 REB!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
