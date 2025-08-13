Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2025
August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun handled business at home to defeat the Chicago Sky, 71-62!
Leïla Lacan - 17 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL Tina Charles - 15 PTS | 4 REB | 2 BLK
#WNBARivalsWeek presented by @ally The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 13, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries (17-15) vs. Washington Mystics (14-18) Game Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Defeated by Sun on Road, 62-7 - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Defeats Chicago, 71-62 - Connecticut Sun
- Mystics vs. Valkyries Postgame Notes - August 13, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini Combine for 50 Points, 12 3-Pointers in Valkyries' Win over Mystics - Golden State Valkyries
- Jordin Canada Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Third 7-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Postgame Notes: NYL 105, LAS 97 - New York Liberty
- 8/12/25 Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Wings Survive Indiana Comeback - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Defeated by Sun on Road, 62-7
- Sky Fall to Dream 65-86, Close out Four-Game Home Stretch
- Ariel Atkins Returns from Injury as Sky Snap Losing Streak against Washington, 78-64
- Sky Lose at Home to Mercury 67-83
- Sevgi Uzun Makes Sky Debut in 66-73 Home Loss to Valkyries