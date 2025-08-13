Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun handled business at home to defeat the Chicago Sky, 71-62!

Leïla Lacan - 17 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL Tina Charles - 15 PTS | 4 REB | 2 BLK

