Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream defeat the Chicago Sky 86-70 in a game where they were facing elimination, however their win pushes them to an opportunity to secure the 8th and final playoff spot on the last day of the regular season this Thursday.

Tina Charles had 16 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST and Jordin Canada led the Dream with 18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STLS, 1 BLK

