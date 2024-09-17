Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024
September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Chicago Sky 86-70 in a game where they were facing elimination, however their win pushes them to an opportunity to secure the 8th and final playoff spot on the last day of the regular season this Thursday.
Tina Charles had 16 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST and Jordin Canada led the Dream with 18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STLS, 1 BLK
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 17, 2024
- Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 70 - Atlanta Dream
- September 17 - Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Mystics vs. Liberty Postgame Information - September 17 - Washington Mystics
- Liberty Take out Mystics to Grab Top Playoff Seed - New York Liberty
- New York Liberty Clinch #1 Overall Seed and Homecourt Advantage in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs - New York Liberty
- Teaira McCowan Suspended After Reaching Technical Foul Limit - WNBA
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Snap Four-Game Skid with 83-72 Win over Wings
- Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double
- Sky Fall to Mystics on the Road, 81-83
- Raising Cane's Furthers Its Commitment to Women's Sports by Partnering with the Chicago Sky for the Brand's First WNBA Sponsorship
- Postgame Notes: Sky Lose 80-89 to Dream, Cardoso Records First Career Start