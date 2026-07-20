Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2026
Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
WHAT A GAME
After 8 lead changes, the Atlanta Dream hold on and defeat the Sky behind Jordin Canada's game winner! Allisha Gray led all scorers with 29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PM & 3 AST!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026
- Sky Fall in Final Seconds to Dream on the Road, 93-91 - Chicago Sky
- Angel Reese Injury Update (7/19) - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Wings - Los Angeles Sparks
- Wings Set Team Winning Streak Record with Victory over LA - Dallas Wings
- Sky Hit Road to Face Atlanta Dream in Second Matchup of Season - Chicago Sky
- Sky Beat Sparks, 96-82, for Second Straight Win - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics 7/20/26 - Golden State Valkyries
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