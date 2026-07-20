Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







WHAT A GAME

After 8 lead changes, the Atlanta Dream hold on and defeat the Sky behind Jordin Canada's game winner! Allisha Gray led all scorers with 29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PM & 3 AST!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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