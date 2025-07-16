Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2025
July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Atlanta Dream had a dominant performance against the Chicago Sky and won the game :muscle:
Brittney Griner moved into 19th all-time in scoring, finishing with 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK
