Chicago Sky Add Arella Guirantes to Training Camp Roster

February 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the team has signed guard Arella Guirantes to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Guirantes, a 5-11 guard out of Rutgers, was drafted as the No. 22 overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She appeared in 25 games in her rookie season with the Sparks, making two starts and scoring in 18 games. She signed with Seattle in 2023, appearing in nine games with the Storm.

In 2022 she represented Puerto Rico in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, where she averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in six games during the tournament. She tallied a near triple-double against Bosnia and Herzegovina with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Guirantes currently plays for Shanghai Swordfish in China, alongside Sky center Kamilla Cardoso, averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28.6 minutes.

Additionally, Guirantes has played for Schio in Italy, CB Avenida in Spain, DVTK Miskolc in Hungary, BC Budivelnyk in Ukraine.

Chicago will tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. CT. The Sky will also play three preseason games in 2025, including two against Minnesota on May 6 and 10, and one against the Brazilian National Team at LSU on May 2. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing. The full 2025 Sky season schedule can be viewed here.

