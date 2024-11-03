Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current - Game Highlights
November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
The KC Current look playoff ready with goals from Michelle Cooper, Debinha, & Nichelle Prince Red Stars vs Current highlights presented by @Nationwide
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 3, 2024
- Chicago Red Stars Fall in Regular Season Finale at Home, 1-3 - Chicago Stars FC
- Racing's 2024 Season Ends with a Loss to San Diego Wave FC - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 3-1 Win over Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium to Close out the 2024 Season - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current Claims NWSL Record for Team Scoring in a Season with 3-1 Win against Chicago Red Stars - Kansas City Current
- Top-Seeded Orlando Pride to Host Chicago Red Stars in Club's First-Ever Home Playoff Match - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Secures NWSL Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory Over Houston Dash in Regular-Season Finale - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Split the Regular Season Series with Bay FC to Close the Season - Houston Dash
- RSL Suffer Playoff Shootout Elimination in Minnesota - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Red Stars Fall in Regular Season Finale at Home, 1-3
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Unveil New Name and Crest
- Alyssa Naeher Earns Third 2024 National Women's Soccer League Impact Save of the Week Honor
- Chicago Red Stars Fall to Washington Spirit, 2-0