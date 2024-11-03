Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current - Game Highlights

November 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







The KC Current look playoff ready with goals from Michelle Cooper, Debinha, & Nichelle Prince Red Stars vs Current highlights presented by @Nationwide

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

