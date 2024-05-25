Chicago Red Stars Drop Second Consecutive, 0-1

May 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars, playing back home at SeatGeek Stadium, dropped their second-straight match in as many weeks against Racing Louisville FC, 0-1. Rookie, Hannah Anderson, made her professional debut for the club after subbing into the match in the 81st minute.

KEY MOMENTS:

26' Racing Louisville's Emma Sears receives the ball just outside Chicago's 18-yard box, and takes a shot that gets past the stretched arms of Chicago's keeper to open the scoring, 0-1 Louisville

35' Mallory Swanson's high pressure on Louisville forces a turnover in their own half. Ally Schlegel finds the ball, passes it to Penelope Hocking inside Racing's box, but the forward's shot goes jsut wide of the net, 0-1 Louisville

45+4' Mallory Swanson delivers a ball off a free kick into Louisville's box that finds the head of Sam Staab, however the defender's attempt at goal is deflected and goes out of play

57' Louisville's forward gets a free ball on the right side of Chicago's box, take a dribble into the box and a quick shot at the net, but Chicago's Mackenzie Wood's quick reflexes keep the ball out of the net and away from danger

72' From a Chicago corner kick, Penelope Hocking finds Cari Roccaro outside of Louisville's box. Roccaro takes a shot from distance that's on target but doesn't trouble the keeper, 0-1 Louisville

73' Chicago's Penelope Hocking receives the ball near the right wing of the pitch, dribbles toward the middle of the pitch, then continues her run and escapes being surrounded by five Louisville players to take a left-footed shot that bounces off the keeper and is cleared by Louisville

82' Mallory Swanson receives a long ball from the back line in Louisville territory. The forward dribbles into the 18-yard box while fending off a defender, passes it to a trialing Penelope Hocking who takes a strong shot that is saved by the keeper

GAME NOTES:

Tonight marked the debut of defender, Hannah Anderson, for the Chicago Red Stars. Anderson was selected by the club in the third round of the 2024 NWSL Draft

Chicago Red Stars have failed to score a first-half goal in 7 of their 11 games, only Utah Royals (8) and Houston Dash (9) have failed to score more often

Next Game

Chicago Red Stars vs. Bay FC June 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

LOU 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

LOU: 26' Emma Sears

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 34' Tatumn Milazzo (Yellow Card), 39' Leilanni Nesbeth (Yellow Card)

LOU: 24' Arin Wright (Yellow Card), 58' Kayla Fischer (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Mackenzie Wood, Maxi Rall (Hannah Anderson), Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab, Tatum Milazzo, Leilanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro (Bea Franklin), Jenna Bike (Ally Cook), Ally Schlegel (Shea Groom), Mallory Swanson, Penelope Hocking (Jameese Joseph)

LOU: Katie Lund, Carson Pickett, Abby Erceg, Arin Wright, Lauren Milliet, Marisa DiGrande, Taylor Flint, Kayla Fischer (Reilyn Turner), Savannah DeMelo, Emma Sears (Maddie Pokorny), Elexa Bahr (Parker Goins)

#text_div17107, #text_div17107 div

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.