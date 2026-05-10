Chicago Hounds vs Anthem RC
Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
Chicago Hounds hosts Anthem RC in Week 7 of MLR 2026 Season
Tickets majorleague.rugby/tickets Full Schedule majorleague.rugby/schedules Download the MLR App #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #OldGloryDC #SundayNightRugby #RugbyHighlights #Rugby
Major League Rugby Stories from May 10, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anthem Rugby Carolina Stories
- Anthem Claim Historic First Home Win as Roberts and Carty Inspire Nine-Point Triumph over Seattle
- Anthem's Late Fightback Offers Hope Despite Chicago Defeat in Home Opener
- No. 1 Overall MLR Draft Pick, Will Sherman Set to Start
- Toby Fricker Talks Anthem, the Future and Refindin Form
- Anthem RC's Makeen Alikhan - 'We're Very Optimistic'