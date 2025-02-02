Chicago Hounds Defeat Carolina Anthem in First Preseason Game

February 2, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season, the Chicago Hounds travelled to Charlotte, North Carolina and defeated the Carolina Anthem in the first game on the 2025 preseason slate, 35-30, on Saturday afternoon.

The format of the game included:

Three (3) thirty minute periods

No kicking attempts at goal- penalties or conversions

Rolling substitutions

Chicago Head Coach Chris Latham trotted out an experienced roster for the first period. Recent newcomer Liam Fletcher combined with veteran Charlie Abel in the props with 2024 first-team All-Pro hooker Dylan Fawsitt rounding out the front row. The first-choice lock pairing from last season, James Scott and George Merrick, got the nod in the engine room. Canadian-duo Mason Flesch and Lucas Rumball started at openside and blindside flanker, respectively. 2024 co-captain Luke White started in the No. 8 jersey.

At scrumhalf, Latham went with a familiar face in Michael Baska with Academy-matriculate Sam Walsh getting the nod at flyhalf. Ollie Devoto and Bryce Campbell made up the midfield, with experienced wings Julian Dominguez and Nate Augspurger working outside of them. Domestic-eligible Ben Pollack patrolled the game from the fullback position on Saturday.

The Hounds got the scoring started down in Charlotte. After winning a lineout deep in Carolina territory and working through the phases, lock George Merrick touched down for the opening try. Saturday's game didn't feature conversion kicks, thus the Hounds led 5-0.

After winning back-to-back penalties, Anthem found themselves in a good attacking position in the Hounds' half. They swung the ball out wide for a try to equalize the game. The teams then went through back and forth play for the next couple of minutes.

The tough footing and the muddy conditions made it difficult for the maul to operate effectively in the corners of the field. Despite the conditions, the Hounds were able to drive a try in after kicking for touch via a penalty. Dylan Fawsitt touched it down, giving the Hounds a five-point lead.

After more back-and-forth play, Carolina found themselves deep in the Hounds' half, with the first period's conclusion drawing closer and closer. But Chicago's defense held up, gaining possession back and clearing the ball with a big kick down field. After playing such committed defense, the Hounds gave up a penalty. Carolina kicked for touch and the maul went to work. On the final play of the first period, Carolina tied the ball game at 10 apiece.

Hooker Jackson Zabierek opened up the scoring for the Hounds in the second period. The Hounds had a scrum deep in their own end of the field. They won the ball back and decided to play some footy. The midfield occupied a lot of the Anthem defense before the ball found its way to Michael Hand II on the fringe of the Carolina line. After accelerating past one defender, Hand stiff-armed another defender, offloading the ball to Mark O'Keeffe in the process. O'Keeffe trucked one Carolina defender and then offloaded the ball back to Hand, who continued to follow in support.

Hand quickly passed the ball on to scrumhalf Mitch Short, now on the field for Baska. The Australian playmaker also displayed quick hands, connecting with flanker Mac Jones. Jones committed one defender before passing the ball to fellow backrow player Matt Oworu. The capped-Canadian did well to then occupy a pair of Carolina defenders, offloading perfectly to a trailing Zabierek. The hooker burst through the scramble defensive line from the Anthem, beating at least one defender in the process. After accelerating through the line, Zabierek had one defender to beat- and he did it in style, showing off a sick juke move, taking the defender's pair of ankles in the process and swan diving under the sticks for a try.

O'Keeffe added to the Hounds lead with another Chicago score, making it 20-10 midway through the second period. Carolina was able to score a pair of long range tries before the conclusion of the period, however. The back-and-forth affair was once again deadlocked, 20-20, at intermission with everything to play for in the third and final stanza.

O'Keeffe continued to impress early on in the third period, breaking through the Carolina defense and scoring another long-range Chicago try. But once again, Anthem fought back- tying the score at 25-25. Chicago worked their way down field afterwards, and won a scrum just a few meters out of the Carolina line. After a few attempts to keep the scrum up in the sloppy conditions, the referee and the captains opted to go with uncontested scrums for the remainder of the game. The Hounds scored a good-looking try off a set piece move from the base of the scrum, with rookie Peyton Wall touching down in between the sticks, making it 30-25.

Michael Hand II was another impressive player on offense from Saturday. He created a few opportunities for the Hounds and scored a try of his own to extend the Chicago lead late in the game, 35-25. Just before the final whistle, Carolina responded with another score- but it was too late. The Hounds finished their first preseason game with a 35-30 dub.

Chicago now looks to the Houston Sabercats, who they will play both in their second and final preseason game next weekend. But then once more the following weekend in Week 1 of the 2025 Major League Rugby season.

