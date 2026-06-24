Chicago Hounds Complete the PERFECT SEASON: 2026 MLR Championship: Chicago vs California

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







The moment the 2026 season built toward. Chicago enters the Championship unbeaten, chasing something no MLR team has ever done - a perfect season. Standing in the way: a California Legion new squad hunting its first title in franchise history.

Hilsenbeck vs. Miln in the kicking duel. Brilliance is still searching for closure against chaos with everything to prove. Watch how it unfolds.

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