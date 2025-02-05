Chicago Hounds Announce Broadcast Partnership with Fox Chicago Plus

February 5, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today a new broadcast partnership with Fox Chicago Plus for the 2025 Major League Rugby (MLR) season. This partnership marks a major milestone for Chicago's professional rugby franchise, expanding their visibility and strengthening the connection with the passionate fanbase in the greater Chicagoland area.

Starting this February, Fox Chicago Plus (Channel 50) will live broadcast 15 regular season Chicago Hounds games, providing fans with the opportunity to experience live MLR action from the comfort of their homes. Fox Chicago Plus is a local broadcast network serving the greater Chicagoland area. In addition to airing live sports broadcasts, Fox Chicago Plus also provides local coverage of breaking news, weather updates, and in-depth stories about the city's most important happenings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fox Chicago Plus and bring the excitement of the Chicago Hounds to homes across the greater Chicagoland area," stated Hounds CEO and General Manager James English. "This partnership will allow us to further engage with our loyal fanbase and showcase the Hounds' style of rugby to an even larger audience."

"We are delighted for the Chicago Hounds to join the FOX Chicago family," added Sheila Oliver, SVP and General Manager of FOX Chicago and FOX Chicago Plus. "We welcome the vibrant Chicago rugby community and are excited to get in the scrum."

The Hounds' 2025 season kicks off on February 15 with an away game against the Houston Sabercats. The Dawgs will then return to Chicago for the highly anticipated 2025 home opener on Sunday, February 23, when they take on the Utah Warriors from SeatGeek Stadium.

