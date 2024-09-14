Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Full Match Highlights: September 14, 2024
September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #chicagofire #newyorkredbulls
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake 4-1 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati Play to Scoreless Draw - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Blanked by Orlando City SC - New England Revolution
- Messi Double Fires Inter Miami CF to 3-1 Home Win Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- MNUFC Captures Three Crucial Points Against St. Louis City Sc - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Nashville SC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Downs Charlotte FC, 2-1 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Tops Philadelphia Union, 3-1 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Versus Columbus Crew Ends Scoreless - FC Cincinnati
- Sparked by Team Defense, FC Cincinnati Earn Nil-Nil Hell Is Real Draw - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Draws New York City FC, 1-1 - New York City FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC's Comeback Effort Falls Short in 2-1 Defeat to CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 14 - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.