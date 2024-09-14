Sports stats



Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Full Match Highlights: September 14, 2024

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #chicagofire #newyorkredbulls

Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central