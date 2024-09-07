Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United: Benteke Strikes First!: September 7, 2024
September 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #chicagofirefc #dcunited
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 7, 2024
- Columbus Crew Fall to Seattle Sounders, 4-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Play St. Louis CITY SC to 2-2 Draw - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Runs Past 10-Man Crew in 4-0 Road Victory - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Earns 1-1 Road Result at New York Red Bulls - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Travels to the Columbus Crew on Saturday for Cross-Conference Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-1 to Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Fire FC Comes from Behind to Earn Road Point in 2-2 Tie with New York City FC
- Lou Malnati's Named Presenting Partner of August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF