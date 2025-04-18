Chicago Fire FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Generation Adidas Cup Highlights - U18
April 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history.
This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top academies, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20.
The future of the global game is here
