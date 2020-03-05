Chicago Dogs Sign Legendary Professional Football Coach Mike Ditka to One-Game Co-Manage 2020 Home Opener Friday, May 22

WHO: The Chicago Dogs, the American Association baseball team named after Chicago's favorite and oldest culinary tradition...

WHAT: ...will celebrate and honor legendary professional football coach Mike Ditka during the team's 2020 home opener Friday, May 22. Coach Ditka will be on-site at Impact Field in Rosemont to co-manage the team alongside Butch Hobson.

Every fan in attendance on opening day will receive a commemorative Coach Ditka bobblehead donning a Chicago Dogs-inspired sweater courtesy of the Chicago Dogs and Vienna Beef. The team will also play in Ditka-inspired jerseys which will later be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund. Fans looking to be a part of the celebration can purchase tickets at www.TheChicagoDogs.com.

WHEN: The Chicago Dogs 2020 season opener is scheduled for Friday, May 22 against the Sioux Falls Canaries and begins at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Avenue, Rosemont

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

The Chicago Dogs will play 50 home games at Impact Field in Rosemont this summer.

A variety of season ticket packages for the Chicago Dogs' 2020 season including six, 12 and 25-game packages are available now at TheChicagoDogs.com or by calling 847-636-5450. Prices vary based on seat selection. Single-game tickets will go on-sale in April 2020.

