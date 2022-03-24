Chicago Dogs Opener to Celebrate Epic Fifth Season

March 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are getting ready for an epic Opening Day on May 13 as they kick-off their fifth-year celebration. The players will debut new jerseys and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem. Every fan in attendance on opening day will receive a replica jersey t-shirt.

"Our opening night will kick off a season long celebration of five great years in Rosemont," said Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter. "We look forward to showcasing the continued growth and success of our team led by Butch Hobson, as well as unveiling new promotions that will surprise and delight our fans including another opening night celebration."

The player worn jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the night in support of the Chicago Baseball & Education Academy (CBEA), which was founded by MLB star, Curtis Granderson. The CBEA brings together children of all backgrounds using baseball as a way to engage the youth and provides mentoring programs for children in the city of Chicago.

"We are excited about our partnership with the Chicago Dogs and appreciate their great support," said Granderson. "CBEA is dedicated to supporting the children of Chicago and believe baseball is for everyone. We strive to ensure that every child has what they need to succeed on and off the field."

Fans can guarantee their seat to opening day through a variety of season ticket packages. Plans are available now at TheChicagoDogs.com or by calling 847-636-5450. Prices vary based on seat selection.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 24, 2022

Chicago Dogs Opener to Celebrate Epic Fifth Season - Chicago Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.