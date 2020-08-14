Chicago Cubs Watch Party FAQs

Tickets are still available for the first Cubs Watch Party at Four Winds Field on Friday, July 31. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The forecast for Friday evening calls for sunny skies and 74Â°.

The South Bend Cubs have developed some policies and procedures to make sure everyone can have a fun time while being able to socially distance. Everyone attending the watch parties is encouraged to take a few minutes to read all the information below.

Health: If you are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms please refrain from attending the event.

Tickets: Tickets must be purchased in advance and only available at SouthBendCubs.com. Due to restrictions set by the state and county we are not allowed to sell tickets on site. All tickets must be purchased.

Entry: Fans will be able to enter the stadium through either GATE A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field.

Parking: Fans can park in any South Bend Cubs parking lot but not the grass areas just east of the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Parking in a South Bend Cubs lot is $5.

Masks: All South Bend Cubs employees will be wearing masks. Beginning July 27, Governor Holcomb has issued an executive order requiring all Hoosiers to wear a face mask when in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask shall be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their family unit, they can remove the mask.

Hand Sanitizer Stations: There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Team Store: The Cubs Den Team Store will be open for the entire event with exclusive merchandise specials.

Concession Stands: There will be a total of two (2) main concession stands open, one on the 3rd base side and one on the 1st base side to keep fans 6 feet apart. Steakadelphia will also be open, as well as a couple beer stands, and the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. There will be taped off markers at each the concessions area that are 6 feet apart.

Seating: All tickets will be general admission seating unless fans purchased an outdoor suite. All general admission seating will be either in the seating bowl, on the outfield grass (no chairs... blankets only), Budweiser Picnic Garden or grass berms.

Access to & from field: Any fan that would like to sit on the outfield grass for the movie or have a VIP table will need to enter the field by taking the stairs located between section 114 & 115 on the 3rd base side. This will be the only way to access the field. The only way to exit the field will be between section 104 & 105 that will exit on the 1st base side.

Splash Pad: The splash pad beyond right field will be turned on and available for kids to play in the water. We ask that there is a guardian present with each child. The changing rooms will not be open.

Social Distancing: Please remember to practice safe social distancing while at the event especially around individuals that you do not know.

Respectful: Please be respectful to all guests in attendance as this is to be a fun and relaxing family event. Everyone has their own feelings regarding the virus and the South Bend Cubs want to make sure it is an enjoyable evening for all in attendance. Please be respectful of your fellow guests and staff that will be working the event. The Cubs organization is happy to host events like these and would like to do more like this over the summer but need the help and cooperation of all fans to make sure this is a fun and safe evening.

Running the Bases: Following the conclusion of the game, kids 12 & under will be able to run the bases. They will need to go down the stairs by the right field berm just a regular South Bend Cubs game day. Once they complete running the bases, they will exit between sections 104 & 105, near the 1st base dugout.

