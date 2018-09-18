Chicago Cubs Name Former South Bend Cubs Jared Young and Matt Swarmer Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs today named former South Bend Cubs infielder Jared Young and right-handed pitcher Matt Swarmer the organization's Minor League Player and Pitcher of the year, respectively.

Young and Swarmer will be honored during an on-field ceremony prior to the Cubs 7:05 p.m. CT game Thursday, September 27, against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Young, 23, batted .300 (134-for-447) with 19 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers and 76 RBI in 120 games this season between South Bend and Advanced-A Myrtle Beach. He began the year with South Bend, hitting .313 (81-for-259) with 13 doubles, six triples, 10 homers and 53 RBI in 69 games as he earned Midwest League mid-season All-Star honors. Named the Cubs Minor League Player of the Month for June, he batted .340 (34-for-100) with four doubles, two triples, five homers and 27 RBI on the month before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, July 7.

Since making his pro debut in 2017 with Single-A Eugene, Young has batted .290 (170-for-587) with 25 doubles, nine triples, 17 homers and 91 RBI in 159 career contests. He has appeared in 82 games at first base, 33 games at second base, 21 games in left field and one game at shortstop.

A 15th round draft pick in the 2017 Draft, Young attended Old Dominion University where he was named First-Team All-C-USA and a Third-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and ABCA/Rawlings.

Swarmer, 24, went 9-8 with a 3.22 ERA (46 ER/128.2 IP) in 24 starts between Single-A Myrtle Beach and Double-A Tennessee. He struck out 135 batters while walking just 21, good for a 6.43 strikeout to walk ratio. While splitting the 2017 campaign between four different affiliates, Swarmer spent the majority of last year with South Bend. Going 3-3 with a 5.33 ERA in 14 appearances, Swarmer picked up 52 strikeouts in just 49 innings while walking just nine batters.

Swarmer has a career 16-14 record with a 3.84 ERA (106 ER/248.2 IP) in 56 appearances, 41 as a starter. He went 7-5 with a 4.71 ERA (53 ER/101.1 IP) in 24 appearances across four teams in the Cubs organization in 2017, and posted a 3.38 ERA (7 ER/18.2 IP) in eight games with Mesa in his pro debut in 2016.

Selected by the Cubs in the 19th round of the 2016 Draft out of Kutztown University (Penn.), Swarmer was named All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team in 2016.

